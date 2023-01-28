Leaders across parties on Saturday took to social media to pay rich tributes to revolutionary leader and politician Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Lala Lajpat Rai had played an instrumental role in the country's independence struggle and fight against the British Raj. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said "millions of salutes to the great freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, known as Punjab Kesari", while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "We all countrymen will always remember Lala ji, who became popular due to his candor and unwavering love for the nation." Home Minister Amit Shah, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, were among the several leaders who paid tributes to the Punjab Kesari and remembered his sacrifices.

Millions of Salutes to the Great Freedom Fighter

We All Countrymen Will Always Remember Lala Ji

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute

The Ultimate Worshiper of Swadeshi

राष्ट्र के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी, स्वदेशी के परम उपासक, 'पंजाब केसरी' लाला लाजपत राय की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! माँ भारती की स्वतंत्रता के लिए आपका योगदान प्रेरणा-पुंज है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 28, 2023

Tributes to Punjab Kesari Lala Ji on His Birth Anniversary

भारतीय स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में लाला लाजपत राय जी एक ऐसा नाम है जिन्होंने अपने विचारों से लाखों युवाओं में राष्ट्र प्रेम की अलख जगाई। देशभक्ति, समर्पण व बलिदान की प्रतिमूर्ति लाला जी ने स्वाधीनता के लिए अंतिम सांस तक संघर्ष किया। पंजाब केसरी लाला जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिश: नमन। pic.twitter.com/GU0Xq81Nnj — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2023

Sharad Pawar Remembers Lala Lajpat Rai

His Zealous Patriotism Will Continue To Inspire Generations

Punjab Government led by Chief Minister @BhagwantMann remembers great Freedom Fighter ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Birth Anniversary. His significant contributions to India’s freedom struggle and zealous patriotism will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/29EanemzsO — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) January 28, 2023

He Was an Ardent Proponent of Swadeshi Movement

Humble tributes to great freedom fighter, Punjab Kesari #LalaLajpatRai on his birth anniversary. He was an ardent proponent of Swadeshi movement and had strong association with Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das. His sacrifice and deep love for the nation will continue to inspire. pic.twitter.com/Y0TFx6ODel — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 28, 2023

Lala Ji’s Dedication to the Cause of the Motherland Will Ever Inspire Us

I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run ~ Lala Lajpat Rai My humble tribute to great freedom fighter and Punjab Kesri Lala Lajpat Rai on his jayanti. His ideals, dedication to the cause of the motherland will ever inspire us. pic.twitter.com/V88NPPSn0F — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)