Indian Premier League Founder Lalit Modi is suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia. On Friday, January 13, Lalit Modi took to Instagram and said that he is on 24/7 oxygen support. Reportedly, Modi is suffering from coronavirus and pneumonia. Lalit Modi was in Mexico when he contracted the infection. After contracting COVID-19, Modi arrived in London via an air ambulance. Sharing his health update, Lalit Modi thanked two doctors who treated him and monitored his health for several weeks. "With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City based whose care I was under and the second my London Dr who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen," he said. Lalit Modi Slams Media for Trolling Him, Says, ‘BCCI Had Rs 40 Crores in Bank When I Joined, Rs 47,680 Crores When I Was Banned’.

