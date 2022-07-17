London, July 17 (IANS) Lalit Modi, credited with making Indian cricket a billion-dollar industry by successfully launching the Indian Premier League, has slammed those trolling him for his friendship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Lalit Modi has also castigated those who call him a fugitive after he left the country following his suspension by the Indian cricket board over his IPL dealings and subsequently getting enmeshed in several other litigations, most of them involving the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Lalit Modi Confirms Dating Sushmita Sen, Couple Might Get Married Soon; Netizens Begin Meme Fest on Social Media

The 56-year-old businessman-cum-sports administrator, who was the IPL chairman for three years, recently posted several images on social media with Sushmita Sen and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families -- not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 -- a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." Soon rumour mills went into an overdrive trolling Lalit Modi for dating the Bollywood actress.

On Sunday he posted a lengthy message on Instagram telling those targetting him to leave him alone. "Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain -- I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct. I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can't be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN," wrote Lalit Modi on Instagram.

"My advise live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS -- not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews. And if u don't know let me Enlighten u All -- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It's about time to get out of this #crabmentality -- hope u know what that means."

Lalit Modi also asked the media not to call him a 'fugitive' as he had never ever been convicted in a court of law, and also urged his fans to show him some respect, given that he was the mind behind the successful launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country. I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can. THOU U CALL ME A 'fugitive' -- pray & tell me which court has 'EVER CONVICTED' me. I will tell u none. TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUSINESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities. And as I said in 2008 -- @iplt20 -- it's recession proof. All laughed. Now who is laughing. Because everyone knows I did it ALL ALONE. none of the (lion symbol) in @_official_bcci_ did a thing. All came 4 there USD 500 dollars a day TA DA.

"WHO ELSE DO U KNOW TODAY THAT HAS CREATED SOMETHING That UNITES OUR COUNTRY AND EnjoYs THE VERY GAME I CREATED. DO U THINK I CARE ABOUT U CALLING ME A FUGITIVE -- NO. I WAS BORN WITH A 'DIAMOND SPOON' I did not take a bribe or ever needed to. LEAST YOU FORGET I AM THE ELDEST GRANDSON OF #raibahadurgujarmalmodi I bought money. Not take. And specially public money. Never took a govt favor."

Lalit Modi added that when he became an office bearer in the BCCI, it only had Rs 40 crore in its coffers which swelled to Rs 47,680 crores when he was banned in 2013.

"ITS TIME YOU WOKE UP -- when I joined BCCI IT HAD 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was BANNED -- 47,680 crores -- that 17 billion usd. Did even 1 clown help. No. They had no idea even where to start. Shame on u fake media.Now they act like HEROS. Have integrity for once," he concluded.

