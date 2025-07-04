A glitzy London party thrown by former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi went viral after he posted a video of himself singing Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way” alongside fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya. The clip, shared on Instagram, sparked buzz and criticism due to their controversial pasts. The lavish event hosted over 310 guests, including West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle, who shared a selfie with both men and called it a “lovely evening.” Modi added a cheeky caption, calling it “controversial for sure,” and joked about breaking the internet. Indian singer Carlton Braganza entertained guests with karaoke, as Gayle stayed late, posing for pictures and signing autographs. With music, luxury, and infamous hosts, the party instantly caught social media’s attention. ‘Sorry Kingfisher Airlines Employees’: Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After ‘9 Years’ on Raj Shamani’s Podcast, Says ‘Dont Call Me a Thief’ (Watch Video).

Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Sing at London Bash

