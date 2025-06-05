Businessman Vijay Mallya has expressed regret over the failure of Kingfisher Airlines and said he is open to returning to India if assured a fair trial and dignified treatment. In a four-hour podcast with podcaster Raj Shamani, Mallya said, “I apologise to everyone for the failure of Kingfisher Airlines,” adding that loans were extended by banks who believed in the airline's vision after conducting their own assessments. He also added that he had given personal guarantees for the loans. “I kept everything on the line for Kingfisher, but that’s not appreciated,” he said. When asked about returning to India, Mallya said, "If I have a fair assurance of a fair trial and dignified existence in India, I will think about it (returning to India) seriously." Former RCB Owner Vijay Mallya Recalls Picking Virat Kohli, Says ‘IPL Title Is Dream-Come-True Moment for Him’.

Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After ‘9 Years’ on Raj Shamani's Podcast

