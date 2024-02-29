A restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, Katch Kitchen & Cocktails, has found itself in the spotlight, facing scrutiny over its $20 live band entertainment charge. Triggered by a viral tweet showing a receipt, the fee, along with service charges and drink expenses, stirred debate. While many social media users voiced concerns about overcharging, many were quick to defend Katch because of their prestigious clientele, who would probably not mind paying extra for entertainment. Opinions differed, with some accepting such fees as the custom in entertainment venues, while others suggested transparent communication with customers beforehand. US: Restaurant Faces Criticism For Charging Hefty Price For Bad Parenting, Cashless Pay, Birthday Menus and More.

View Picture of Katch Kitchen & Cocktails $20 live entertainment charge Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Katch, Kitchen & Cocktails Restaurant Goes Viral for Extra Entertainment Fee:

Georgia Restaurant Goes Viral for Charging a $20 "Live Band Entertainment Fee" To Customers’ Receipt pic.twitter.com/cveFmCriU6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 28, 2024

