Georgia Voll took a splendid catch, right in front of the boundary ropes, to get the big wicket of Tamsin Beaumont. England women's national cricket team batter Tammy Beaumont had slammed a shot during the AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The ball would have crossed the ropes if Australia women's national cricket team player Georgia Voll hadn't intervened. She grabbed the catch just near the boundary ropes on the onside, threw the ball in the air, touched the rope with her feet while balancing, and then came forward to eventually grab the catch again. Annabel Sutherland had bowled the delivery, while Tammy Beaumont went out after scoring 78 runs in 105 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur Catch Video: Watch Indian Captain Takes Superb Catch To Dismiss Nat Sciver-Brunt During IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Stunning Boundary-Line Catch By Georgia Voll:

