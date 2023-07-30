Malala Yousufzai shared a cute picture of her and her husband Asser Malik on social media, standing inside popular pink colour booth curated for Barbie moviegoers. Hopping on the trend, the Noble Prize winner activist donned a pink salwar and Asser opted for a white shirt, black coat and clicked this quirky pic. Malala captioned it, "This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken". Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan Turn Barbie and Ken in Deepfaker Barbie Trailer (Watch Video).

Check Out Malala's Tweet Here:

This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023

