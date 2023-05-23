In a hilarious message sent by a manager to the employee, the former could be seen disciplining the latter about their loud voice while eating chips. Apparently, the employee was eating chips too loudly with his mic on in the online meeting, which made the manager text the employee to shut his mic off. "People who get annoyed by little things annoy the hell out of me [sic]," a user commented on the post. "Remembering my lockdown days [sic]," another user wrote. A comment read, "So you are the reason for which companies are calling employees to office and reducing remote culture [sic]." Another user said, "You have a Micromanager. If you want to grow, switch the team [sic]." Woman Employee at Gurugram Office Accuses HR Manager of Stalking, Harassment.

See the Hilarious Message Here:

I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this 😭 .... Am I in trouble? pic.twitter.com/XwSsRUnDjS — Poan Sapdi (@VandanaJain_) May 22, 2023

