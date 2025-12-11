A video has gone viral on social media where an officer of ICICI Bank can be seen reprimanding a junior employee using foul language over failing to meet targets. The clips capture instances of verbal abuse, intimidation, and demand for resignation for failing to meet the target. The video was posted on X by a user, Nitin Tyagi, who wrote, "Watch how a RM at @ICICIBank brutally humiliates a staff member in front of everyone demanding “what business have you done in the last 15 days?” and calling them out like they’re worthless." According to the user, the staff member was allegedly berated for “doing nothing but coming to enjoy,” verbally abused in degrading terms, and told to resign if they were unwilling to work. The video has sparked discussion among social media users on workplace ethics and employee well-being. While some were outraged, many defended the officer, saying the employees are hired to complete the given tasks. The video, so far, has received over 1 lakh 50 thousand views. 'Don't Know Why Indian Managers Still Think Employees Shouldn't Have Personal Lives': Man Says His Manager Asked Him To Work From Hospital During Wife's Labour, Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Video Shows ICICI Bank Officer Abusing Staff Over Targets

💥ABSOLUTE SHOCKER FROM ICICI BANK💥 Watch how a RM at @ICICIBank brutally humiliates a staff member in front of everyone demanding “what business have you done in the last 15 days?” and calling them out like they’re worthless. - Accused of doing nothing but coming to enjoy -… pic.twitter.com/Y3CSFfcisP — Nitin Tyagi (@iNitinTyagi) December 10, 2025

'Unacceptable', Says User

This is heartbreaking and unacceptable—public shaming like this destroys morale and breeds toxicity. Employees aren't machines; they're humans deserving dignity.@ICICIBank , time for mandatory anti-harassment training and zero-tolerance policies. Who's with me in pushing for… — Himanshu Saini (@Himansh98069025) December 10, 2025

'Faced Far Worse Situation': User Recounts Private Bank Work Experience

Haha, do you think this is brutal or something new? I used to work in a private bank 10 years ago and faced far worse situations. This has been happening for years, not just in banking but every single industry. FMCG is the worst. It’s not just staff members who are humiliated;… — Sagar (@OrangeKnight05) December 10, 2025

User Asks RBI to Intervene

This has spread to Public Sector Banks as well.@DFS_India @RBI need to do something about it. — Shivoham (@Shivoham1998) December 10, 2025

User Backs Bank Officer

Why is this a shocker? The manager is not telling anything wrong. If the person is hired to activate accounts and is not doing his job then this is obvious cause the person is getting paid but the bank is not getting anything in return. The person is an overhead and should be… — Aniketh Dsouza (@Aniketh) December 10, 2025

Different Take

I think let’s review the case from both the ends of the employee has not done a simple task for over 15 days the the productivity is at lacklustre here. Notwithstanding the fact that the tone of the TL / manager is not appealing, but our job market does have a lot of employees… — Kishan (@pkishan27) December 10, 2025

'What's Wrong', Says User

What's wrong in berating an employee who's not performing? You seem to be a commie who believes in money for nothing... https://t.co/VNmAT5OD3u — अवलोकनकारी (मोदी का परिवार) (@GMHRPBS) December 10, 2025

