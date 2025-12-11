A video has gone viral on social media where an officer of ICICI Bank can be seen reprimanding a junior employee using foul language over failing to meet targets. The clips capture instances of verbal abuse, intimidation, and demand for resignation for failing to meet the target. The video was posted on X by a user, Nitin Tyagi, who wrote, "Watch how a RM at @ICICIBank brutally humiliates a staff member in front of everyone demanding “what business have you done in the last 15 days?” and calling them out like they’re worthless." According to the user, the staff member was allegedly berated for “doing nothing but coming to enjoy,” verbally abused in degrading terms, and told to resign if they were unwilling to work. The video has sparked discussion among social media users on workplace ethics and employee well-being. While some were outraged, many defended the officer, saying the employees are hired to complete the given tasks. The video, so far, has received over 1 lakh 50 thousand views. 'Don't Know Why Indian Managers Still Think Employees Shouldn't Have Personal Lives': Man Says His Manager Asked Him To Work From Hospital During Wife's Labour, Reddit Post Goes Viral.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

