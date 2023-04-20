Gurugram, Apr 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman executive has accused the HR manager at the private company where she works of molesting and stalking her, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman who works at a private company at Sector 48's Vatika Business Park, the HR manager of her company sexually harassed her at the workplace, they added.

She alleged that the accused not only molested her but also took pictures of her without her consent. She has also accused the HR manager of stalking her in the office and outside.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 354 (molestation) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 50 police station on Wednesday.

The police said they are verifying the facts.

