Google has decided to honour the “Sun Queen”, or Dr Mária Telkes, who was one of the first pioneers of solar energy. The Google doodle honours her life and innovative work, as she was known for inventing solar power devices. She was also the first to receive The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award on December 12, 1952, which is the reason for paying tribute to her on this day. She believed the power of the sun could change human lives, and she proved it. Check out this doodle to see how Google honoured her. Marie Tharp Google Doodle: Search Engine Pays Tribute to American Geologist and Cartographer With Interactive Doodle on Homepage.

View This Tweet

Google Doodle honors Mária Telkes, ‘The Sun Queen’ of solar energy https://t.co/qyiq2Nkts7 pic.twitter.com/YpHzcZxSwQ — Energize (@energizeuk) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)