Google is celebrating its 27th birthday on September 27, 2025, with a special Doodle that revives the search engine giant's very first logo from 1998, offering a nostalgic glimpse into its early days. The homepage greeting thanks billions of users worldwide for being part of Google’s journey, highlighting its evolution from a Stanford research project to a global tech powerhouse. Founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google began in a garage with a mission to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible. Over the years, the company has expanded into AI, cloud computing, YouTube, Android, and consumer electronics under parent company Alphabet Inc. The Doodle also pays homage to the original “out of office” message the founders created for the Burning Man festival. By blending nostalgia with gratitude, the search giant places users at the heart of its growth story. Google AI Plus Plan Now Available in Over 40 Countries, Offers Premium Productivity and Creativity Tools Access Including Nano Banana, Veo 3, Notebook LM and More.

Google Doodle Celebrates 27th Birthday With First-Ever Logo

Google's First-Ever Logo Doodle (Photo Credits: doodles.google)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google).

