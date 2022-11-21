Google is celebrating the life and career of American geologist and oceanographic cartographer Marie Tharp with an interactive sound doodle on its homepage on November 21, 2022. The Library of Congress named her one of the greatest cartographers of the 20th century on this day in 1998. The interactive doodle explains how she created the first scientific map of the Atlantic Ocean floor and her struggle while proving her theories of continental drift in the ocean. Check these Tweets below to know more. Doodle for Google Competition 2022 Winner is Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee Who Made Thoughtful Artwork Under The Title 'India On The Center Stage'; View Tweet.

