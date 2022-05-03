The first Monday of May concludes with Met Gala 2022, and viral moments from New York City’s star-studded evening have all our attention. Hilarious Met Gala memes are doing rounds on the internet as Twitteratis spare no celebrities when it comes to commenting about their theme-based look.

Check Out Met Gala 2022 Funny Memes Below:

Hilarious!

[15 minutes ago] AGENT: I know it’s last-minute, but do you think you could make it to the #MetGala? You’ll have to hurry. KODI SMIT-McPHEE (cleaning oven): I guess. pic.twitter.com/7MMUrbOpCt — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 3, 2022

Close Enough!

Are They Same?

Met Gala Missed These Stars!

no harry no taylor no ariana no zendaya no rihanna no beyoncé no doja. i’m heartbroken #MetGala pic.twitter.com/q2HBAK90JF — nclxks (@nclxks) May 3, 2022

Dove Cameron For You!

Off-Theme?

