Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll kicked off a 'smokestorm' with her presence in Qatar, where FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place. The beauty queen, who also happens to be a die-hard supporter of Croatia national football team, finds herself in big trouble over her outfit choice. Ivana Knoll wore a cleavage-revealing and body-hugging outfit to the Al-Bayt Stadium for Croatia's opening match against Morocco. She even shared photos and videos of the OOTN on her Instagram page. However, this saucy look did not go in line with Qatar's clothing standards. While the host nation has not enforced a strict dress code, and tourists are not expected to dress as per local standards. However, they are still expected not to flaunt their bodies in super revealing outfits. In general, the rules say it is the 'duty of all those who reside in the state of Qatar or enter its territory' and that breaking them risks arrest and prison. Qatar's tourism board has told fans to 'show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public'. Antonella Roccuzzo Hot Photos & Videos: From Bikini Pics to Chic Dresses, Take Sexy Fashion Lessons From Lionel Messi's Wife.

Earlier, Ivana Knoll had posted photos and videos flaunting her curvy body in a Croatian flag-printed bikini and socks. Fans have slammed the Instagram model for disrespecting Qatar culture. In her defence, Ivana Knoll said, "I think they need also to respect our way of life, our beer lovers, our religion and on the end me wearing a bikini because I am a Catholic from Croatia who is here because of the World Cup. [sic]" She also praised the last two World Cups in Brazil and Russia for being better organised than Qatar.

Ivana Knoll at Al-Bayt Stadium For Croatia vs Morocco Game

More Photos of Ex-Miss Croatia From The Matchday

Leaving The Stadium

Posing in a Monokini in Qatar

Bikini-Clad Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll in Qatar

