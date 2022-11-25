We all know about Messi, the perfect footballer, but not many know about the Argentina star footballer's childhood sweetheart who he wedded in 2017, and they presently reside in Paris with their small family. We are talking about Antonella Roccuzzo. Although Lionel Messi left Rosario as a youngster to join Barcelona, he still maintains close ties to the city. None are more solid than his long-standing union with Antonella Roccuzzo, with whom he shared a childhood in Argentina and now has three children. Messi initially acknowledged having a girlfriend in 2009. On June 30, 2017, they travelled home for a star-studded wedding. Like Messi, Roccuzzo is a native of Rosario and is related to Lucas Scaglia, a childhood friend of the PSG star. Lionel Messi Eats Out With Wife Antonella Roccuzzo and Sons, Shares Photo on Instagram.

Messi had a reputation for being introverted, especially when he was younger, but he is reported to have been enamoured with Antonella from an early age and would frequently go to Scaglia's family house only to see her. She went to college in Argentina, where she initially majored in odontology before changing her focus to social communication. She later relocated to Barcelona to join Leo. She has probably spent the past few years concentrating on parenting the couple's three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, but she does have her own footwear brand that was started in collaboration with Sofia Balbi, the wife of Luis Suarez.

Antonella Roccuzzo Photos & Videos:

Leo and Antonella are parents to three sons: Ciro (born on March 10, 2018), Mateo (born on September 11, 2015), and Thiago (born on November 2, 2012). Messi wears their names on his boots and has a homage to his kids tattooed on his body. He regularly posts photos of his family on Instagram, showing off his fatherly pride.

