Farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri are allegedly using a bear costume to prevent monkeys from damaging their sugarcane crops. The farmers of Jahan Nagar village have now resorted to using bear costumes in order to prevent monkeys from damaging their sugarcane crop. Speaking about the monkey menace, Gajender Singh, a farmer said that about 40-45 monkeys are roaming in the area and damaging the crops. "We appealed to authorities but no attention was paid. So we (farmers) contributed money and bought this costume for Rs 4,000 to protect our crops," he added. Video: Chief Pharmacist At Lakhimpur Kheri Community Health Centre Drinks Alcohol, Abuses People Who Come to Take Medicines, Inquiry Initiated.

Farmers Use Bear Costume To Prevent Monkeys From Damaging Crops

Uttar Pradesh | Farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri's Jahan Nagar village use a bear costume to prevent monkeys from damaging their sugarcane crop 40-45 monkeys are roaming in the area and damaging the crops. We appealed to authorities but no attention was paid. So we (farmers)… pic.twitter.com/IBlsvECB2A — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 25, 2023

