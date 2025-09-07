A shocking video from a Mumbai local train has gone viral, showing a boy recklessly hanging out of the moving train while attempting to snatch a commuter’s phone. The boy is seen balancing with one foot inside the train and the other dragging dangerously along the platform, while an accomplice records the stunt from the front gate. Another boy is also spotted hanging at the door, appearing completely unbothered by the risk. At one point, the boy performing stunt, stretches toward a woman to grab her phone but fails due to the train’s speed. Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Hangs From Train Door, Loses Balance and Gets Dragged Under Moving Train at Station in India; Video Goes Viral.

Boy Attempts to Snatch Phone While Hanging From Local Train in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNSEEN MUMBAI 🇮🇳 (@unseen.mumbai)

