A shocking video going viral on social media shows a man attempting a dangerous stunt by hanging from the door of a moving train while his friend records from a nearby window. As the train approaches a station in India, the man tries to run alongside it on the ground and then on the platform, but loses balance. In a tragic moment, he slips into the gap between the train and the platform and is dragged underneath. The exact time and location of the incident remain unclear, and the video’s authenticity has not been verified. Odisha Youths Flirt With Death for Viral Reel: Boy Lies on Railway Tracks As Train Passes Overhead in Boudh; Arrested With 2 Others After Video Goes Viral.

Man Dragged Under Train in Viral Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)