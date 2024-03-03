A video has surfaced on the internet showing a police constable violating traffic rules on a flyover in Bandra, Mumbai. A dashboard camera installed on a vehicle, that was enroute the opposite direction captured the video of the cop riding his bike in the wrong direction. The video was shared by a user named @MNCDFbombay on X (formerly twitter), and has gone viral on social media. As per Free Press journal, the user who has been identified as Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, a criminal lawyer at Bombay High court, claimed that another traffic constable was seen taking a U-Turn before joining the other constable. However, the other police constable was not spotted in the video. The incident reportedly occured on March 2 at around 5 pm. Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Over Rs 19 Lakh Challans for PUC Certificate Violation in October 2023.

Police Constable Flouts Traffic Rules in Bandra:

A citizen caught two instances on his dashcam yesterday - one traffic cop entering the wrong side directly, and the other taking a U-turn before joining the same. We respect the role of police as guardians of Law & Order, but let's uphold the law for everyone's safety & ensure… pic.twitter.com/EukBN3lF0t — M.N.C.D.F (@MNCDFbombay) March 3, 2024

