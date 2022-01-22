India will be celebrating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022, marking prominent freedom fighter's 126th birth anniversary on Sunday. Every year on January 23, Netaji Jayanti and Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour) are observed. Ahead of the big day, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Netaji by creating a seven-foot-high replica of India Gate with Subhas Chandra Bose portrait at the Puri Beach in Odisha. He shared picture on Twitter with his followers. Apart from this beautiful creation, you can also check out special collection of Netaji Jayanti 2022 images, wishes and greetings to share with family and friends on the day.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

On the occasion of #NetajiJayanti, My SandArt of 7 ft height sand replica of #IndiaGate with #NetajiSubhasChandra Bose at Puri Beach . pic.twitter.com/5To5pDL4np — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 22, 2022

Netaji Jayanti 2022 Images and Wishes

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Everyone on the Occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. Today We Are Here Because He Was There To Fight for Us.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As a Citizen of India, We Can Never Forget the Contribution of Subhash Chandra Bose Towards Our Bright and Independent Future.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Greetings on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. He Was a Man Our Country Would Always Need To Be a Strong and Independent Nation.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Ke Din Hum Apne Aap Se Yeh Vaada Karein Ki Hum Sada Hi Unke Dikhaye Raste Par Chalenge Aur Desh Ki Seva Karenge.

