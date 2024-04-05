A 4.7 earthquake rattled New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning. The earthquake was reported at around 10:20 am. However, netizens did not waste a moment posting funny memes about the New York earthquake. Several netizens rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the earthquake with memes. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake's epicentre was near Lebanon, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City. Earthquake in New York: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes NYC.

New York Earthquake Memes

Everyone in New York rushing Twitter to see who else felt the earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Kb8vTgCEe6 — 🜸 🪙 (@JaMarrALago) April 5, 2024

Me checking Twitter to see if there was an earthquake or if China is involved. #LongIsland #NewYork #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jgKYxJxXjh — Ace (@ThatUchihaGuy) April 5, 2024

