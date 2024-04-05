An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude rattled New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake's epicentre was near Lebanon, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City. More details are awaited. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 2.8 on Richter Scale Shakes Southern Illinois; No Damage or Injuries Reported.

Earthquake in New York

Earthquake near New York City has a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, epicenter near Lebanon, NJ - USGS pic.twitter.com/YjoA2bTSCu — BNO News (@BNONews) April 5, 2024

