Coke on cock turned into a deadly cocktail for a victim identified as only Yvonne M. Not a tongue twister, but this is a very real mind-bending case that saw a German doctor who is dubbed as 'Dr Coke Penis' get charged with overdosing his lover in 2019. The ex-surgeon named Andreas David Niederbichler was found guilty of the death of the 38-year-old woman after he sprinkled cocaine on his penis before she performed oral sex on him. Shortly she suffered shortness of breath before collapsing. During the trial, he maintained the victim knew about him coating his penis with cocaine, a claim that got rejected by the German court. He was found responsible for her death and was ordered to pay €13,280 (£11,500) in damages. UK Beautician Dies Trying to Save Boyfriend; Swallows Cocaine Wraps to Protect Him From Police.

