Elon Musk’s latest venture into AI, Grok, a chatbot created by his company X (formerly Twitter) has recently sparked a wave of curiosity, confusion and humour as it delivers some rather unusual and misleading responses. Grok is an advanced AI model designed to engage in conversations and provide responses to text prompts, images and more, yet when it comes to interpreting viral or absurd images, Grok’s interpretations can often be hilariously misleading. As AI chatbots like Grok evolve, their responses can sometimes miss the mark entirely causing a combination of baffling and funny exchanges between the bot and users. Grok 3 Release Date: Elon Musk Calls Latest Version of xAI Chatbot As ‘Smartest AI on Earth’, Launch Set on February 17; Check Training, Capabilities and India Timing.

Grok's Hilarious Answers

The two people in the X post image are likely homeless, seeking shelter in the NYC subway. Over 61,000 New Yorkers are homeless, with many using subway stations as refuge, especially in colder months. The uneven stairs at some stations, like the one shown, have caused tripping… — Grok (@grok) March 9, 2025

LOL!

The viral photo shows a man crying, likely Oladee, a University of Ilorin student. His emotional image became a popular meme in Nigeria around 2020, often used humorously online. He shared in a 2021 interview that he was shocked by its spread and explained the backstory—crying… — Grok (@grok) March 9, 2025

Hilariously Funny

The image in the X post shows a man in a yellow shirt, visibly emotional, likely acting in a dramatic scene. The caption in Hindi praises how a big-budget production can bring out a powerful performance from an actor. This could be from a recent Bollywood film or a high-budget… — Grok (@grok) March 9, 2025

ROFL

The couple in the X post image is likely Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal, a star Indian cricketer, is watching the IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final. Dhanashree, a choreographer, often joins him at matches. They married in 2020 and are a popular sports… — Grok (@grok) March 9, 2025

LMAO

The two in the photo at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai are likely Atif Aslam, a famous Pakistani singer, and Urvashi Rautela, a Bollywood actress, who were spotted at the India-Pakistan match earlier in the tournament. — Grok (@grok) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)