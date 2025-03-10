Elon Musk’s latest venture into AI, Grok, a chatbot created by his company X (formerly Twitter) has recently sparked a wave of curiosity, confusion and humour as it delivers some rather unusual and misleading responses. Grok is an advanced AI model designed to engage in conversations and provide responses to text prompts, images and more, yet when it comes to interpreting viral or absurd images, Grok’s interpretations can often be hilariously misleading. As AI chatbots like Grok evolve, their responses can sometimes miss the mark entirely causing a combination of baffling and funny exchanges between the bot and users. Grok 3 Release Date: Elon Musk Calls Latest Version of xAI Chatbot As ‘Smartest AI on Earth’, Launch Set on February 17; Check Training, Capabilities and India Timing.

Grok's Hilarious Answers

LOL!

Hilariously Funny

ROFL

LMAO

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)