Mumbai, February 17: Elon Musk announced that his xAI team was ready to release the next-gen Grok 3 AI. The tech billionaire called it "smartest AI on Earth" and confirmed that the latest version of Grok AI would be released on Monday, February 17, at 8 PM PT (Pacific Time). Elon Musk said that the training was almost complete, and polishing remained. He also hinted that the Grok 3 was "scary smart" and the most powerful AI compared to any other models available in the market.

xAI-owner Elon Musk added that Grok 3 would be introduced with a live demo showcasing its capabilities. The tech billionaire hinted that it had improved reasoning capabilities compared to the previous models and said it would be the most powerful AI when launched. At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Musk said that the upcoming xAI model was trained on a lot of synthetic data. Grok 3 To Be Equivalent to GPT5 and Will Require 1,00,000 Nvidia H100s, New Improved Grok 2.0 To Launch May 2024: Elon Musk

Grok 3 Capabilities and Training

Elon Musk said that the Grok 3 outperformed anything released so far during testing. He added that the AI model was trained on more compute compared to previous model. Grok 3 was trained with the help of Colossus, a supercomputer built by xAI, comprising 1,00,000 NVIDIA H100s GPUs. It was showcased last year, hinting at the future possibilities for artificial intelligence. Grok 3 is expected to be better than ChatGPT-4 and equally powerful to GPT5.

Compared to Grok 2, which was trained on roughly 20,000 NVIDIA H100s, Grok 3 will be five times more efficient due to higher compute requirements. The latest xAI model is expected to reduce the self-correction mechanism and reduce reinforcement learning. This means the third-generation Grok model will have more accurate answers and have reduced "hallucinations" or incorrect answers. DeepSeek Suspended in South Korea: South Korean Govt Suspends Local Services of China AI Start Up.

Grok 3 Launch Expected on Tuesday in India

Grok 3 release is set for February 17, 2025, at Pacific Time, which is as per IST (Indian Standard Time). It will be on Tuesday, February 18, at 9:30 AM and viewed at 4 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time Zone).

