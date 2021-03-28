Palm Sunday 2021 Messages and Holy Week Quotes on Twitter

Today is Palm Sunday which marks Jesus triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It is also the beginning of Holy Week. Life is full of ups and downs. Always glorify God during the ups and fully trust in Him during the downs. Happy Palm Sunday to you. pic.twitter.com/g5yJih8ScV — Wealth Bloomer (@wealthbloomerph) March 28, 2021

Palm Sunday Marks the Start of Holy Week

It is Palm Sunday. Welcome to Holy Week, the most important week of the Christian year. pic.twitter.com/4yCSlVFXes — Saint Peter's Hove (@HoveSaint) March 27, 2021

Holy Week Begins Today

Holy Week begins today, Palm Sunday! Have a blessed one! Prayers for our country! 🙏🏻 — Fr. Fiel Pareja (@padrefiel) March 27, 2021

Netizens Share Blessed Palm Sunday Messages

Hosanna, Lamb of God! Blessed Palm Sunday everyone! pic.twitter.com/985S7EuKWr — francine (@rawcieee) March 28, 2021

Palm Sunday Images

Wishing everyone for A Blessed Palm Sunday pic.twitter.com/ySYWpI1YVx — Christine Edmund (@christineEdmun2) March 27, 2021

Watch Video: Holy Week Palm Sunday 2021 Quotes

