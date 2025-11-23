In what can be seen as good news, 50 of the 303 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in north-central Nigeria's Niger have escaped captivity. The school authority said that the children who escaped captivity are now with their families, reports AP. As per the report, the schoolchildren, aged between 10 and 18, escaped separately between Friday and Saturday, November 21 and 22, according to the Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and the proprietor of the school. He further said that a total of 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers are still held by the kidnappers. Nigeria Boat Accident: At Least 26 Die As Boat Carrying Traders Capsizes in Niger River in Kogi State.

50 Schoolchildren Escape Captivity in Nigeria's Niger

50 of 303 schoolchildren abducted in Nigeria have escaped and reunited with their families, the school says, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

