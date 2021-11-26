People are receiving messages, e-mails and phone calls that they have won a lottery worth Rs 25 lakh. It further claims that the the lottery is being run by KBC, Jio Department. A fact check by PIB has found out that the claim is fake. People are advised to not share their personal details and beware of such fraudulent activities. The same fake claim had gone viral last year as well. Fact Check: Is Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Running A Lottery That Wins You Rs 25 Lakhs? Beware of Fake WhatsApp Message That Will Make You Lose Money!

Fact Check By PIB:

