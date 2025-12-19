While leading the series 2-1, India will take on South Africa in the fifth and the final IND v SA match of the ongoing five-T20I series on December 19. The IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Lucknow, and it has a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The fourth match got called-off due to dense fog. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, and fans can find viewing options to watch the IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. BCCI Set To Announce Team India Squads for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and IND vs NZ Series on Saturday.

IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

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