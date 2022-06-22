People have their favourite spots where they love to spend time and capture moments. But in New York, citizens stopped traffic to stand in the middle of a busy Manhatten street to click photos of mesmerising sunset view. The video of all the sunset lovers trying to get the best sunset photos got 11 million views on Twitter. The viral clip also shows a dancer dancing in the middle of the street with two men capturing her performance with cameras in their hands. Artist's Beautiful Sunset Selfies Using Cardboard Objects as Props Will Take You To a Dreamland.

Take A Look:

new york city is not real LMAOO pic.twitter.com/DtHa28hnty — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 19, 2022

Breathtaking View

