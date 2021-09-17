Can you smell the pumpkin spice in the air? Why the surprised tone. After all, Fall 2021 is knocking hard at the door. The fall or autumn season in the United States will begin with the September Equinox on September 23 and last until December 21 in Northern Hemisphere. And pumpkin spice is the flavour of the fall season. From pumpkin spice cocktails to pumpkin spice products like pillows, candles, and now even pumpkin spice-scented masks, people go for it all EVERY YEAR. And not to forget, having Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is just mandatory! So ahead of Fall 2021 in the US, netizens are flooding the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, with funny pumpkin spice memes, hilarious posts, GIFs and jokes to get into the fun autumn mood.

Tha Would Be Me

did someone say pumpkin spice latte? pic.twitter.com/4mNudbeOMz — Aidan Tooth (@aidantooth) September 15, 2021

It's Round The Corner

Pumpkin spice latte season is here pic.twitter.com/ZyJUrRR50L — cell (@mtvcell) September 14, 2021

Who Wants Them

ITS PUMPKIN SPICE GATOR SEASON pic.twitter.com/RUWESeVxWX — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) September 14, 2021

We Need to Get Ours Quick

first pumpkin spice coffee of the season 😍😍💘🍂 pic.twitter.com/DWDmb940xk — faye (@404faye) September 17, 2021

Delicious

Pumpkin spice cream puffs 🎃 pic.twitter.com/y4DGLZ0985 — Lavender Iced Tea 💜 (@SukebanCosplay) September 17, 2021

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Girls, What Do We Want

Fall is apple cider. Autumn is pumpkin spice latte. #DifferenceBetweenFallAndAutumn pic.twitter.com/qwR0jxUHfX — Nurse Ratchett (@mycrankyboosez) September 17, 2021

Time to Dig Our Teeth Into It

Pumpkin spice conchas 😍😍😍 my sister so talented pic.twitter.com/oPb7vnKAFS — nyomi 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@nnnnems) September 16, 2021

And The Best One Could Ever Dream Of

he looks like what a pumpkin spice latte feels like pic.twitter.com/Q91rocrgEs — megan’s bitch is reading tmtc🐇 (@910NLYWALLS_) September 16, 2021

Caught Us In The Act

Summoning pumpkin spice lattes pic.twitter.com/gSdsptNKu7 — Full of Frap (@FullofFrap) September 15, 2021

