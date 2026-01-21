A massive 3,563-carat purple star sapphire, touted as the largest of its kind in the world, was officially unveiled in the Sri Lankan capital on Saturday. Named the “Star of Pure Land,” the round-shaped gem is estimated to be worth at least USD 300 million or INR 2,700. Consultant gemologist Ashan Amarasinghe confirmed that the stone is the world's largest documented natural purple star sapphire, highlighted by a rare and well-defined six-ray asterism. Discovered in 2023 within a gem pit near the historic "City of Gems," Ratnapura, the polished treasure is currently held by a private team seeking to sell the piece to international collectors.

Purple Star Sapphire Unveiled in Sri Lanka

NEW: Rare 'Purple Star Sapphire' weighing 3,563 carats found in Sri Lanka, could be worth up to $400,000,000. According to the gem's owners, it was found in a gem pit near the Sri Lankan town of Rathnapur. The gem was reportedly purchased together with other gems back in… pic.twitter.com/EfytwVCdWR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2026

