A one-year-old toddler from the US caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth with her splendid outfit. The little girl stole the show with her adorable outfit for Halloween. . Katelyn Sutherland from Ohio wrote a letter to the Palace and included a picture of her daughter Jalayne, who was dressed as the monarch and was accompanied by two corgi dogs. In the photograph, the baby girl could be seen wearing a blue overcoat with a matching hat, a white wig, and strings of white pearls for full effect. The Queen instructed her lady to write a letter on her behalf, which reads : " Her Majesty thought it was kind of you to write to her, and the Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit".

Take A Look:

Ohio toddler dresses up like the Queen, her parents send the photo to Buckingham Palace. They are stunned when they get a letter back on behalf of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/7vpkK5zIDU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 2, 2022

