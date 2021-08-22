Nutan Batra Malik, sister of Indian Army's brave-heart Vikram Batra, remembered him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She shared a picture of the martyred Param Vir Chakra awardee who scarified his life for India during the Kargil War and wrote 'Happy Rakhi Vikram'.

Happy Rakhi Vikram pic.twitter.com/aYht9deivl — Nutan Batra Malik (@NutanBatra) August 22, 2021

