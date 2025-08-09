Aboard an IndiGo flight, passengers witnessed a rare and moving tribute when Kargil War hero Nayak Deep Chand was honoured mid-flight. The captain’s heartfelt announcement introduced the decorated veteran — who lost three limbs during Operation Parakram yet remains an enduring symbol of courage. “It is my honour to welcome Nayak Deep Chand, a defender of our nation. Let us all thank him for everything he has done for us. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” the captain said. The cabin instantly erupted in thunderous applause, with some passengers rising to their feet in respect. Phones captured the touching scene as Deep Chand, seated by the window, smiled warmly and greeted everyone with folded hands. The moment, now viral, has drawn praise nationwide, not just for honouring one man, but as a reminder of the sacrifices of India’s soldiers. Social media is hailing the gesture as a “flight filled with pride.” Mumbai Runway Chaos on Indigo Flight: Angry Passengers Protest Delay, Captain Urvashi Calms Crowd; Takeoff to Varanasi Follows as ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Chants Echo Onboard; Video Goes Viral.

