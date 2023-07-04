Industrialist Ratan Tata has shared a very important message on social media. The philanthropist took to his Twitter handle to share a thoughtful post wherein he stresses on the importance of checking under the cars in monsoon before turning the engine on to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. "They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season [sic]," he added in the caption of the post. "An Excellent thought Process from a great Thought leader ...Highly Appreciated [sic]," a user commented on Ratan Tata's post. Ratan Tata Shares Heartwarming Picture With Brother Jimmy Tata and Their Dog, Says 'Those Were Happy Days'.

Check Ratan Tata's Tweet Here:

Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we… pic.twitter.com/BH4iHJJyhp — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) July 4, 2023

