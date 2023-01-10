Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata and their dog. Taking a walk down the memory lane, Ratan Tata shared the throwback picture where he can be seen posing for the camera with his brother Jimmy Tata and their dog. Sharing the black-and-white picture from 1945, Ratan Tata wrote, "Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy)." In no time, netizens took to the comment section to shower love and praises on the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. Ratan Tata Nominated As Trustee for PM-Cares Fund.

Check Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)