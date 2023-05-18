World's most expensive ice cream was declared by the Guinness World Records on Thursday. It belongs to a Japanese brand and is priced at 8,73,400 Japanese Yen (over Rs 5 lakh). They shared a video showing the yummylicious and super fancy ice cream on their Twitter and Instagram handles, with the caption, "New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan. The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses."

World's Most Expensive Ice Cream Is From Japan!

