Meet Manish Dhameja, the man who turned credit cards into a passion and a record-breaking achievement. Based in Delhi and originally from Lucknow, Manish holds a Guinness World Record for owning 1,638 valid credit cards. Unlike typical users, he doesn’t use them for debt or overspending. Instead, he leverages them smartly to earn cashbacks, travel perks, hotel benefits, and rewards, all while staying completely debt-free. Manish, also known as the “King of Credit Cards and Coins”, is a multi-talented professional. He works with India’s Department of Telecommunications, is a numismatist, data scientist, artist, social worker, and two-time Guinness record holder – for credit cards and coin collections. Academically, he holds degrees in BSc PCM, MCA, MSW, MTech in Data Science, and MBA. His credit card strategy proves that with smart management, discipline, and planning, credit cards can be highly beneficial. Manish actively shares tips on YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn, inspiring others to use cards wisely while enjoying maximum benefits. PhonePe Partners With Utkarsh Small Finance Bank To Launch New ‘Wish Credit Card’; Check Benefits and Other Details.

Meet Manish Dhameja, India’s Credit Card King

