Croatian freediver Vitomir Maricic set a stunning new Guinness World Record on June 14 by holding his breath underwater for 29 minutes and 3 seconds, nearly five minutes longer than the previous record. The feat, performed after 10 minutes of breathing pure oxygen, more than triples the average human breath-hold and nearly doubles that of a bottlenose dolphin. While the use of pure oxygen gave him a physiological edge, Maricic's achievement still pushes the boundaries of human endurance and breath control. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Scripts History; PM Narendra Modi’s PPC Enters Guinness World Records for Most Registrations in a Month (See Pics).

