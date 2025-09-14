Vikash, from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is under fire for a shocking stunt. The young man reportedly used chemical spray foam inside ice cream cones and handed them to unsuspecting, impoverished people, claiming it was a harmless prank made for social media reel. Locals expressed outrage, calling it a dangerous and cruel act that could harm the victims’ health. Social media users are demanding strict action against him, warning others not to fall for similar “pranks.” Uttar Pradesh police took cognisance of the video after social media users urged authorities to investigate this disturbing misuse of chemicals. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Youth Uses Chemical Spray in Ice Cream, Tricks Poor People into Eating It

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of UP Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

