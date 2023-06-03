Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Saturday made a sand art dedicated to the tragic Triple Train Accident that occurred in Odisha. "Praying for speedy recovery of survivors," Pattnaik wrote on his sculpture he made at Puri beach. A railway official said that the death toll in Friday's train accident in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288. Three trains - Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train - were involved in the accident, one of the worst railway tragedies in the country. Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 288 After Major Mishap in Balasore Involving Three Trains.

Sand Art Dedicated to Odisha Train Accident:

