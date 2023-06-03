New Delhi, June 3: The death toll in Friday's train accident in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, a railway official said. Three trains -- Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train -- were involved in the accident, one of the worst railway tragedies of the country.

Citing reports available till 2 pm Saturday, the official said 288 people were killed in the accident. Odisha Train Tragedy: Stringent Action if Any Found Guilty, No One Will Be Spared, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The official said 803 people were injured in the accident. Of them, 56 suffered grievous injuries, the official added. Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Crash Site in Balasore; To Meet Survivors in Hospital (See Pics and Video).

The two express trains were carrying nearly 2,000 people.

