The Thrissur Medical College students Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar who went viral for dancing to the tune of Boney M’s eternal track Rasputin have started a wonderful trend as per Shashi Tharoor. A new video featuring dancers that represent people from different communities has been shared by Shashi Tharoor which he says is in solidarity with the Medical College dancers who were trolled. He tweeted the video with a caption: "The medical college students who first did this (&were attacked because one of them was Muslim) have started a wonderful viral trend in solidarity. Kerala will always remain a place where all religions coexist. The communal virus will not be allowed to spread in our state."

Shashi Tharoor Shares Dance Video from Kerala Featuring Communal Harmony! Watch Video:

The medical college students who first did this (&were attacked because one of them was Muslim) have started a wonderful viral trend in solidarity. Kerala will always remain a place where all religions coexist. The communal virus will not be allowed to spread in our state. pic.twitter.com/SmeMuZjbts — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)