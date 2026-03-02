MUMBAI, March 2: Residents of the BDD Chawls in Worli have marked Holika Dahan 2026 by constructing a massive, 35-foot installation targeting socio-political issues, including "Love Jihad" and "Hindu Hatyakand." The installation, created by the RS Mandal at Building No. 101, features a towering demon effigy depicted holding "RDX" in one hand and "Love Jihad" in the other. This traditional display serves as a symbolic protest, aimed at raising awareness about security threats and cultural concerns. The community, known for its theme-based celebrations, utilized the ritual bonfire to symbolize the destruction of modern-day social evils. Organizers emphasized that the display represents the triumph of righteousness over violence and extremism. Local residents gathered in large numbers for the ceremony, which coincided with a rare lunar eclipse, blending age-old customs with contemporary activism. The event remains a significant cultural landmark for the BDD Chawls, particularly as the area undergoes large-scale redevelopment. Despite the changing landscape, the residents continue to use the festival as a platform for collective social commentary. Holika Dahan to Be Observed on March 3 After Lunar Eclipse, Says Kalkaji Peethadheeshwar.

‘Love Jihad’ Issue with Unique Holika Dahan Display

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Residents of BDD Chawls in Worli built an installation for Holika Dahan, addressing the issue of 'Love Jihad'. pic.twitter.com/FqS0KJF3EL — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2026

