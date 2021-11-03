Diwali is here, and so are Soan Papdi funny memes. What is with soan papdis? One truly feels jalwa hai inka. The popular Indian dessert receives love and hate in equal measures but what makes them become a hot topic of discussion every Diwali festival. The answer is very simple (for those living under the rocks) – packets of soan papdis are the most gifted items during the festival, so much so that probably the same packets of sweets are doing the rounds in your family and friends circle. Diwali 2021 is no different, as netizens have begun trending the sweet item with the hashtag #SoanPapdi on Twitter. Let us check out some of the hilarious reactions by Twitterati. Here are the best Soan Papdi funny memes and jokes that will leave you laughing for hours. Diwali Mithai for Lakshmi Puja: Gulab Jamun, Kaju Katli, Mysore Pak – 11 Sweet Dishes for Festival.

Soan Papdi Forwarded

Need this tag on soan papdi boxes too. pic.twitter.com/iEtnbpFdpG — Aman 👾 (@iamboyaman) October 26, 2021

Sabko Kaju Katli Nahi Milti Hai Lakshman

Kya Hi Comparison Hai? But Hai Toh Hai

Strugle of soan papdi is much greater than Ananya pandey's struggle. 🌺🌝#soanpapdi pic.twitter.com/sFy6J2nB2D — Bani (@epiphany_jin07) November 3, 2021

HAHHAHAHHHAHAHAH

Speacial sofa seat for the relatives who gonna bring soan papdi#Diwali2021 pic.twitter.com/6jYvLPAsZn — ANANT SHARMA (@Freakingbunny) November 2, 2021

Bahut Ho Gaya Abhi

Soan Papdi to literally everyone after watching memes on it : pic.twitter.com/9J0xmVXGxO — tushR 🍕 (@heyytusharr) November 3, 2021

HAHAHHAHAHA

When You get back Your own soan papdi box on #Diwali pic.twitter.com/7oWn6LwUjx — Zing Tunes ❤ (@Zing_Tunes) November 3, 2021

Can't Stop Laughing

Other sweets in my fridge whenever I put in Soan Papdi : pic.twitter.com/ne0AZH0Qjd — AttilaTheHunk (@attila_hunk) November 3, 2021

Dhokhaaa

When you gift them KAJU KALTLI but they give you SOAN PAPDI 😭 pic.twitter.com/CMjcxMLZKQ — ⚡Nainika⚡ (@Nainika_19) November 3, 2021

Hai Bhai, Diwali Hai

Person did not recieve Soan Papdi box, refused to believe it is Diwali. pic.twitter.com/NUIcs2vUft — Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) November 2, 2021

Omg, this is too funny

Me to my relatives when they give SOAN PAPDI as a diwali gift : pic.twitter.com/wpvxrStndH — Manas (@Manask867) November 3, 2021

Nevertheless, We Love Soan Papdi

This is the last meme on Soan Papdi Pakka! pic.twitter.com/JQSHyVq2Sl — Jerry Jose (@jrryjs) November 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)