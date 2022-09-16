Amid increasing incidents of dog attacks, a video of a man carrying an air gun as he escorts children to their school in Kerala has gone viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen walking in front of the kids with the air gun in his hand and chanting. " As a father, it's my responsibility to ensure the protection of his children," the man told local media.

