Taemin birthday special! Watch 'Just Me And You' song video by SHINee's Taemin from his performance at Beyond Live. Born on July 18, 1993, Taemin turns 28 this year.
Here is Taemin's Birthday Special Tweet by SHINee's Official Twitter Account:
TAEMIN 태민 'Just Me And You' Special Video @ Beyond LIVE - TAEMIN : N.G.D.A
🎬 https://t.co/CsL5F73N6Y#TAEMIN #태민#SHINee #샤이니#Just_Me_And_You#BeyondLIVE #비욘드라이브 pic.twitter.com/iBznrJKGAG
— SHINee (@SHINee) July 17, 2021
